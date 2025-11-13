Doha - The Working Group of the Qatari-Saudi Committee on Economy, Trade and Industry, part of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, held their meeting on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The working group meeting was co-chaired by Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, and Eng Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzoni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Senior officials from both countries also participated.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong and fraternal relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and discussed ways to enhance economic, trade, and industrial cooperation to serve shared interests. Discussions focused on mechanisms to facilitate import and export procedures, promote bilateral trade, and strengthen cooperation in key sectors.

The parties also reviewed progress on joint initiatives, addressed existing challenges, and explored potential solutions. In addition, the Committee examined its strategic objectives and pathways to deepen economic integration and bilateral coordination, in line with the national visions of both countries.

