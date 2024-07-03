A recent report by the Audit Bureau has revealed that the death rate from diabetes in the State of Kuwait has significantly surpassed the global average, reaching 7 percent compared to the worldwide average of 3 percent.

The annual report from the Bureau’s Performance Control Department, which evaluates the efficiency and effectiveness of relevant authorities in curbing the spread of diabetes in Kuwait, showed that Kuwait ranks second among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in terms of diabetes mortality rate. Oman leads with an 8 percent mortality rate, followed by Kuwait at 7 percent, Qatar at 6 percent, the UAE at 5 percent, Saudi Arabia at 3 percent, and Bahrain at 2 percent.

The report highlighted a 35 percent increase in diabetes-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2017, with the majority of deaths occurring among individuals aged 60 to 85 and older, totaling 424 cases.

Additionally, the report noted a troubling rise in the number of school-aged children diagnosed with diabetes, with more than 50 percent of type 2 diabetes cases linked to morbid obesity.

To address these concerns, the Audit Bureau recommended that relevant authorities enact laws and regulations aimed at reducing the risk factors for chronic non-communicable diseases. These measures include increasing the prices of tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages, establishing covered sports halls utilizing existing sports facilities in schools, and creating dedicated cycling lanes in residential areas.

Furthermore, the recommendations emphasize the importance of enhancing health awareness and education across all age groups, as well as encouraging regular health check-ups for the early detection and management of diabetes and its complications.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

