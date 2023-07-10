Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed during talks on Sunday to accelerate efforts aiming to complete joint oil projects in the neutral zone linking the two Gulf Arab neighbors, underlining that such endeavors are imperative to meet local energy demands. The Kuwaiti-Saudi joint permanent committee convened to monitor the progress on a number of vital oil projects, making sure to eliminate any “impediments” that could hinder their completion, Kuwaiti Oil Ministry undersecretary Dr. Nimr Al- Sabah said in a statement.

These efforts include plans to draw up a “future vision” when dealing with operations at the sites of these projects, chiefly, plans to ensure the “safe and seamless” transportation of workers and equipment alike, according to the statement. The neutral zone spanning more than 5,700 square kilometers, is jointly managed to run its main oil fields; the onshore Wafra and offshore Khafji. Such plans fall in line with a previous deal signed between the Gulf Arab neighbors back in 2019, which backed all efforts aiming to expedite joint oil projects linking Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, added the statement, citing regular talks as a strategy to bring that goal to fruition.

Since its inception in 1965, the Kuwaiti-Saudi joint permanent committee has acted as a monitoring body to examine the progress and development of common endeavors, particularly those carried out in zones linking the two countries.(KUNA)

