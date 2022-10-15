Kuwait City - After the Government Communication Center announced the entertainment and games project — the Winter Wonderland — two weeks ago, heavy machinery and equipment, under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works, began work on preparing and equipping the site at the Al-Shaab Entertainment Park, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The preparations came after completing the signing of the agreement between the Tourism Enterprises Company and an international company specialized in the entertainment industry.

The designated site for the Games City, the supervisory staff began work on leveling the land and preparing it technically based on the standards required for the installation of equipment and mechanisms and their distribution according to the agreed technical and engineering design.

The technical crews and labor at the project site are preparing the infrastructure, sewage and water networks in preparation for receiving the new project, which begins its season in London annually in November and extends until January. Winter Wonderland entertainment project relies in designing its games on a range of games, ice skating rinks and other designs for seating inspired by snow, in addition to a wide range of hand-crafted games as well as mobile restaurants and stores.

Meanwhile, an informed source revealed that entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises are waiting for the invitation of the Ministry of Finance and the Tourism Enterprises Company to inform them of the design of the Winter Wonderland project and the possibility of applying to participate in points of sale during the upcoming winter season.

According to the source, the entrepreneurs have not yet received any invitation from the relevant authorities regarding what is required of them, and whether there will be participation from owners of small and medium enterprises and national companies working in the field of restaurants and services in the upcoming Games City project or not.

