The State of Kuwait and Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed on Wednesday several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster cooperation in various fields. This came after the meeting between First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Prior to the signings, Sheikh Talal Khaled and Prime Minister Kakar held a meeting reviewing all possible venues to boost ties between Kuwait and Pakistan.



The two officials also touched on issues pertaining to the region and the world, expressing a desire to coordinate efforts to achieve global peace and security. Post-meeting, the two officials oversaw the signing of several agreements and MoUs focusing on the fields of environmental protection, sustainable development, as well as cultural and technical cooperation. A MoU between the Foreign Ministries of both countries was signed to expand cooperation, coordination, and dialogue. (KUNA)

