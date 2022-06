The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$2.35 to US$120.68 per barrel on Wednesday in comparison with US$123.03 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the price of the Brent crude went down by $2.7 to $118.51 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $3.62 to $114.60 pb.