Liberia, Tanzania, and Zanzibar announced new oil and gas licensing rounds at the ‘Africa Oil Week: Investing in African Energy’ event in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday.

Liberia is offering 29 blocks under its latest licensing programme, which includes a three-phase exploration plan. The programme allows for 100 percent cost recovery on pre-Production Sharing Contract (PSC) seismic data.

The process involves pre-qualification, followed by block selection and negotiations. Energy data firm TGS is supporting the programme by providing over 24,000 square kilometres (sq. km.) of 2D seismic data and more than 26,000 sq. km. of 3D data.

Tanzania’s fifth licensing round will offer 24 offshore and onshore exploration blocks, with the process set to open on 5 March 2025. The blocks are located in the Indian Ocean and Lake Tanganyika. The licensing terms include a nine-year exploration period and a 25-year development and production phase, with a potential 20-year extension. Technical data, including seismic, gravity, and bathymetric reports, will be made available.

Zanzibar announced eight blocks, ranging in size from 2,846 sq. km. to 5,666 sq. km. at depths between 500m and 3,000m. The licensing area totals 31,883 sq. km. and includes 10,145 linear kilometres of 2D seismic data. The exploration plan covers a five-year period.

