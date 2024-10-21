MUSCAT-- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) CEO Engineer Shafi Al-Ajmi underlined Sunday the company's commitment to a better more sustainable future through pioneering energy transformation.

Al-Ajmi made these remarks at the fifth Duqm forum, which launched in the Omani capital of Muscat today, organized by its chamber of industry and commerce and attended by a number of field experts.



The Kuwaiti official spoke at a discussion panel on the strategies of investment in blue economy about the company's endeavors, its strategic goals and the challenges it is facing. KPI's activities center in Europe with more than 4,700 retail fuel stations and is responsible for supplying global air navigation with fuel in more than 70 international airports, commented Al-Ajmi.



On the challenges of energy transformation, Eng. Al-Ajmi spoke of KPI responsibility to keep pace with the changing tidings saying that the company is investing in multi-power stations and services.

He also affirmed intent on decreasing carbon emissions, using renewably sourced electricity and promoting use of sustainable airplane fuel.

On forum sidelines, Al-Ajmi stated to KUNA that KPI is following Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's strategies in relation to refining and promoting petroleum products outside of Kuwait.

He also touched on the significance of Duqm refinery project, and its positive impacts on both nations.

Al-Ajmi thanked event organizers for this valuable opportunity to discuss the future of energy and keeping pace with accelerating changes towards broadened horizons and sustainable energy.

