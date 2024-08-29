CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) elected on Wednesday Ahmad Al-Dosari, director of renewable energy department at Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Dosari said he was chosen during the 22nd meeting of the council held on August 25-26 in Cairo. Kuwait's presidency of the council coincides with the country's plans towards developing and diversifying renewable energy sources, he said. He added the country is seeking to complete the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, one of the largest projects globally as its total output is 4500 MWs.



He affirmed that the renewable energy and energy efficiency witnesses growing attention paid by Kuwait, mainly after the Kuwaiti government signed some partnership and cooperation deals with some countries like China. The deals aim at sharing expertise and technology, and developing common projects, he elaborated.

The RCREEE is an intergovernmental organization with diplomatic status aiming to empower and increase the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency practices across pan-Arab countries.

It is an independent body dealing technically with the Arab League and the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity as well as others.

