Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) has issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 500 megawatts (MW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 Solar PV Independent Power Plant (IPP) project.

The RFP was issued on 16 November 2026 to the six consortiums and three companies prequalified for the solar power project, located within the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park (SREP) in Jahra Governorate, west of Kuwait City.

The submission deadline is no later than 12 noon Kuwait time on 16 February 2026.

The project will be backed by a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the offtaker Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

On 11 November, KAPP in association with MEWRE had announced the extension of the RFP deadline for qualified bidders of the 1,100 MW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy – Phase III – Zone 1 Solar PV IPP to 15 January 2026, no later than 12 noon Kuwait time.

The RFP was issued on 15 June 2025 to the four consortiums and two companies prequalified for the project with a submission deadline of 14 September 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

