Kuwait has opened the bidding for a new 0.5-gigawatt solar project, aimed at expanding clean power generation in the Gulf state, by inviting pre-qualified consortia to submit proposals.

Kuwait's second such tender this year covers the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III, a Zone 2 Solar PV Independent Power Project, the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects said on Sunday in the official gazette.

It will supply the Ministry of Electricity under a 30-year power purchase agreement, KAPP added.

Kuwait has been facing severe power shortages due to rapid population growth, urban expansion, rising temperatures and maintenance delays at some plants, forcing the OPEC member to impose planned power cuts in some areas since last year.

Six consortia have been invited to submit bids, including groups led by Jinko Power, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, Tianjin Zhonghuan New Energy Co., EDF Renewables SA, ACWA Power, and Swift Current Management Services (SCF).

Limak Yatirim Enerji, TotalEnergies Renewables and Kalyon Enerji have qualified as contractors.

KAPP said the winning bidder will undertake the project under a contractual framework that includes the development, financing, design, construction and operating of the plant.

It will be developed under Kuwait's PPP framework, in which a strategic partner holds 26%–44% of the project company, 50% is offered to Kuwaitis and the rest is retained by the government.

Kuwait has recently accelerated its energy project rollout.

KAPP opened bids for the first phase of the 1.8-GW Al Khairan power project in September and in August it signed more than $3.27 billion in contracts with ACWA Power and Gulf Investment for Al-Zour North phases 2 and 3.

