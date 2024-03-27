Kuwait Municipality announced on Tuesday the field plan regarding the National Assembly 2024 elections set on April 4.

Director General of Kuwait Municipality Saud Al-Dabbous said in a press release, that the election committee meeting discussed the preparations of the upcoming elections, noting that they will be cooperating with other government sectors to ease the voting process for citizens.

Al-Dabbous stressed the importance of the municipality's governorates chiefs to prepare the 118 schools, which will hold the voting process in the five constituencies.

He also added that the municipality will empty schools parking from any cars, as well as remove candidates banners or posters near any polling stations.

