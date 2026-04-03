Kuwait - The Environment Public Authority (EPA) is intensifying its efforts to protect natural resources through an advanced monitoring system, which tracks water quality in accordance with the latest international standards to ensure the supply of safe and clean water to the public under the current circumstances.

In a televised statement, Head of the Chemical Testing Department at EPA Abdullah Al-Yateem stated that water quality is managed based on standards derived from the Environmental Protection Law, with the adoption of advanced chemical and biological indicators to make sure that water is free from pollutants.

He said the laboratories of EPA play a vital role in testing drinking water and seawater, while ensuring comprehensive monitoring at all stages of the water cycle. He added that monitoring efforts include regular field visits to randomly collect samples of drinking water in all governorates, which are then analyzed to ensure compliance with established standards. He pointed out that this is in addition to the monitoring of marine sources through the collection and laboratory testing of samples from coastal areas from north to south. He affirmed that the ongoing coordination with relevant authorities, which provides EPA with testing results, enhances the overall efficiency of monitoring efforts.

He stated that these efforts extend to monitoring marine life through the testing of fish and other marine organism samples to ensure their safety. He confirmed that EPA remains committed to implementing the best environmental practices and guaranteeing the sustainability of water resources. He stressed the importance of raising awareness and promoting optimal water usage, while reassuring that drinking water, the sea, and marine life in Kuwait are safe and free from pollutants.

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