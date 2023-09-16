Kuwait - The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab World Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Bakr, held a meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters with Ambassador Al-Manhal Al-Safi, who serves as the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Kuwait.

During this meeting, Ambassador Al-Bakr formally delivered Kuwait’s protest memorandum.

The protest was lodged by the State of Kuwait in response to the content of a recent ruling issued by the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq.

This ruling pertains to the agreement between the Government of Kuwait and the Government of Iraq, which focuses on the regulation of maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.

It is important to note that this agreement received ratification from the Iraqi Parliament through Law No. 42 of 2013 and from the Kuwaiti National Assembly through Law No. 4 of 2013. Furthermore, this agreement has been deposited with the United Nations.

