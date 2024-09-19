UAE - Hefring Marine, a global leader in marine technology and vessel intelligence systems, has partnered with UAE-based Blue Pass to expand its footprint within the Arabian Gulf region. Also known as NeoNautica, Blue Pass is a prominent, government backed organisation.

Under the terms of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), BluePass, developed and operated by NeoNautica, will serve as the official partner for the Hefring Marine brand to provide market access in the Arabian Gulf region.

Leveraging its extensive network and strong collaboration with key stakeholders, BluePass will play a pivotal role in introducing Hefring Marine’s advanced maritime solutions to industry leaders and government entities across the region.

Innovation and sustainability

BluePass, recognised as the UAE’s premier digital maritime and logistics platform, is dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainability within the maritime sector.

Through this new partnership, both organisations aim to promote the adoption of cutting-edge marine technology that enhances safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability for vessels operating in the Arabian Gulf.

The partnership between Hefring Marine and BluePass reflects a shared commitment to advancing maritime technology and improving operational standards within the industry.

By combining Hefring Marine’s expertise in intelligent vessel control systems with BluePass’s significant influence and reach, this alliance is set to play a key role in reshaping the future of marine operations in the Arabian Gulf.

Expanding reach

"We are thrilled to join forces with Blue Pass, a leader in the UAE’s maritime sector and a company that shares our commitment to innovation and sustainability. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and introduce Hefring Marine’s smart solutions to new markets in the Arabian Gulf region. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are confident that this alliance will drive growth for both organisations," said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Hefring Marine.

“At BluePass, we are proud to partner with Hefring Marine, a company renowned for its forward-thinking technology that aligns with our vision for the future of the maritime industry,” said Capt Rami Al Breiki, CEO of NeoNautica. “Through this collaboration, we will champion Hefring Marine’s state-of-the-art products and services across the Arabian Gulf, further solidifying the region’s standing as a global leader in marine innovation.”

