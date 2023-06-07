Kuwait City has retained its position as the 131st most affordable city in the world and the 8th most affordable city in the Gulf region out of 227 international cities, according to the 2023 “Mercer” index for expatriate cost of living. This makes Kuwait the cheapest city in the Gulf, following Doha’s advancement to the 6th position in the Gulf and 126th globally.

The “Mercer” index calculates the cost of living for expatriates in various cities worldwide, considering over 200 goods and services such as food, housing and utilities, household supplies, clothing and footwear, transportation, healthcare, and leisure activities, reports Al Qabas. The index also takes into account key factors influencing the cost of job offers for foreign employees, including currency fluctuations, cost-of-living inflation, and price instability.

Within the Gulf region, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Manama, and Jeddah have climbed the rankings of the most expensive cities for expatriates this year. Dubai claims the top spot among Gulf cities, ranking 18th globally and climbing 13 places from 2022. Abu Dhabi has also made significant progress, advancing 18 places to 43rd position compared to 61st place in 2022, securing second place in the Gulf.

Riyadh has experienced a notable leap in the “Mercer” index, moving up 18 ranks from 103rd in 2022 to 85th globally and taking the third spot in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Manama secures the fourth place in the Gulf, surging 19 places from 117th in 2022 to 98th this year.

On a global scale, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Zurich dominate as the most expensive cities in the world for expatriate workers, with Geneva following closely in fourth place, and Basel in fifth place. New York and Bern claim the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).