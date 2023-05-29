Kuwaiti and Saudi officials convened on Sunday for discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including energy, trade, and aviation. The talks took place as part of a joint coordination committee meeting held at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil headquarters, as stated in a press release issued by the ministry. Leading the Kuwaiti delegation was Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malek Al-Sabah, the Undersecretary of Oil, while the Saudi delegation was headed by Nasser Al-Dosari from the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly nations in energy, commerce, industries, civil aviation, customs, and the economy. The agenda encompassed discussions on a shared vision to establish sustainable collaboration in energy, with a particular focus on gas utilization and optimizing oil resources, as outlined in the statement.

The talks underscore the commitment of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to deepen their bilateral ties and explore avenues for mutual benefit across key sectors. The outcome of these discussions is expected to pave the way for further collaboration and joint initiatives between the two nations in the future. (KUNA)

