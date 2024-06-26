Osool Poultry Company has signed an agreement with US-based Aviagen (Ross), a global leader in the poultry industry, to establish an OMR10 million ($25 million) poultry project in Oman, aimed at enhancing food security, achieving self-sufficiency, and reducing imports, a report said.

Under the agreement signed by Dr Hadi Mohsen Al Lawati, CEO of Osool Company, and Bulent Tanyildizi, Aviagen Business Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Aviagen will provide full technical support to Osool in setting up and running the project, called ‘Jaddat’ (mother hens), said Times of Oman.

The project, which constitutes an essential component of the poultry industry chain, enables the company to produce fertilised eggs, quality chicks and other poultry products.

By establishing this vital project, Osool Poultry Company also seeks to reduce the risks involved in poultry imports' potential of conveying disease pathogens to the Sultanate of Oman.

The project paves the way for the establishment of private farms that will henceforth be equipped with the latest technologies for raising mother hens and producing hatching eggs.

The project also helps overcome common logistical problems.

Osool Poultry Company is currently operating its project with a production capacity of 150 million eggs, per annum, from fertilised eggs, mainly by importing one-day-old chicks from different countries.

