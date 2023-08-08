Last month was the second hottest July in Bahrain since records began in 1902.The average temperature for the month was 36.6C, which is 1.5C above the long-term normal for July.The highest mean monthly temperature recorded in 2017 and 2020 was 36.9C.The month had 19 days where maximum temperature exceeded 40C and three days where it exceeded 45C. The details were revealed in a monthly weather summary issued by the Meteorological Directorate at the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry yesterday.

The average maximum temperature of the month was 41C, which is 1.3C above the long term normal, and is the sixth highest since 1946.The highest average maximum temperature was 42.1C, recorded in 2017.The highest recorded temperature was 48.7C on July 18 at Bahrain International Circuit followed by 47.8C on July 31 at Durrat Al Bahrain.Hot weather conditions continued to shatter records as the highest temperature at Bahrain International Airport was 46.3C on July 31 – which is the third highest for July since 1946 at the BIA, and exceeded by 47.4C on July 13, 2010 and July 15, 2000 and 46.5C on July 22 last year.Haze was reported on July 15 at BIA and visibility dropped to 2,500 metres.

The lowest recorded temperature last month was 27.3C at Bahrain University on July 2. Data showed the average relative humidity for the month was 45 per cent, with an average maximum humidity of 69pc and an average minimum of 25pc.

Maximum humidity recorded was on July 14 and 15 at 86pc with minimum being recorded on July 30 and 31 at 7pc each.July was also the second sunniest month on record since 1968, with a total 376.3 hours of sunshine, only exceeded in 1974 which had 377.8 hours of sunshine on record. The mean wind speed for July was 8 knots.

