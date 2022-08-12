AMMAN — Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh and President of Qatari General Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri on Thursday discussed civil aviation-related issues of common interest.

During a meeting attended by Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Chief Commissioner Captain Haitham Misto, Azaizeh stressed the need for easing all obstacles facing this vital sector, calling for increasing coordination and consultation to improve service provision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hajri highlighted the need for advancing Jordanian-Qatari relations, notably increase joint cooperation on transport patterns and focus on the aviation sector.

