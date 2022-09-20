Jordanian products have the opportunity to access European markets due to their "high quality and competitive features", President of the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad said on Monday.

Citing recent official figures, Murad noted that national exports to EU countries increased by 103 per cent, reaching JD174 million in the first six months of 2022, compared with JD86 million in the same period of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a press conference, the JEBA president said that the association continuously seeks to enhance Jordanian-EU commercial exchange, increase Jordanian exports, and attract new investments, mainly in the ICT and industrial sectors.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

