AMMAN — Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Captain Haitham Misto and President of the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar Mohamed Faleh Alhajri on Wednesday agreed to fully operate direct air transport between both countries.

The Jordanian-Qatari agreement has lifted all restrictions related to the capacity and number of flights, including number of passengers, cargo, mail, and the model of the operated aircraft, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting that brought delegations from the CARC and the Qatari Civil Aviation Authority, talks went over bilateral relations in the field of air transport, notably the full liberalisation of direct air transport between the two countries to complement the procedures for signing the updated air services agreement between both sides made on March 14.

The CARC highlighted the "fruitful" results of the discussions, noting that the liberalisation would positively impact the overall economic and investment activity, increase the volume of air traffic between the two countries, as it includes the liberalisation of direct air transport of both passenger and cargo movements, in line with the policy of gradual liberalisation of air transport adopted by the Kingdom through the National Air Transport Strategy.

