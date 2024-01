DUBAI - Jordan is following with concern developments in the Red Sea region and their impacts on regional security, state news agency (Petra) cited the Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi as saying.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea in protest over Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Toby Chopra)