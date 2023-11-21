CO-ORDINATION was critical to tackling flooding, damage to infrastructure and emergencies during the rainy season, according to a councillor.“The kinds of problems that occurred earlier this month – clogged drains, flooded roads and areas, and leaks in homes – when it rained heavily require collaborative efforts to ensure future showers don’t affect people’s lives or bring daily work to a standstill,” said Northern Municipal Council chairman Dr Sayed Al Wedaie said during the council’s regular meeting yesterday.

“We met officials from both the ministries of Works and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, and an agreement has been reached on corrective measures to avoid similar incidents from recurring.“But this requires pre-field work and input, especially with flooding, damage to infrastructure services and emergencies.”Some members left the meeting early to visit their areas following repeated calls from residents.

Meanwhile, members voted unanimously to waive some documents for the free home waterproofing services provided by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry on the basis it was putting requests on hold for long periods and contributing to damages.

