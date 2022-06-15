Jeddah’s hotel industry reported its highest performance levels since September 2019, according to preliminary May 2022 data from STR, a leading provider of analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry.

Hotels in Jeddah reported an occupancy rate of 64.4%, with the average daily rate (ADR) reaching SR901.40 ($240).

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) touched SR580.62.

While the highest since September 2019, each of the key performance levels came in lower than the pre-pandemic comparables from May 2019: occupancy (-6.4%), ADR (-29.4%) and RevPAR (-33.9%).

