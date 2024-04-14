PHOTO
Israel's war cabinet is due to meet at 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) to discuss a response to the drone and missile attack launched by Iran overnight, an Israeli official said.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Israel's war cabinet is due to meet at 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) to discuss a response to the drone and missile attack launched by Iran overnight, an Israeli official said
PHOTO
Israel's war cabinet is due to meet at 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) to discuss a response to the drone and missile attack launched by Iran overnight, an Israeli official said.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024