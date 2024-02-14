Muscat – Isolated rains are expected in some parts of Oman on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced.

In a statement issued by Met said, ‘Chances of low cloud advection along parts of North and South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dakhliyah and Dhahirah governorates may lead to isolated rains on Thursday morning.’

According to the latest weather maps and analysis from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, isolated rains are expected in Musandam, North and South Batinah, North and South Sharqiyah, Dakhliyah, Al Wusta, Dhahirah, and Dhofar governorates today.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has advised individuals to avoid low-lying areas and wadi streams, urging them to take maximum precaution, stay alert, avoid the sea and follow weather bulletins and reports.

