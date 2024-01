Iran and Pakistan do not want to escalate tensions in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday after holding calls with counterparts from the two countries which traded cross-border strikes in the last two days.

At a news conference in Jordan, Fidan said Turkey recommended that the sides do not escalate further and that calm should be restored as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)