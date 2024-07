JAKARTA - The central banks of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said they had signed a memorandum of understanding which aims to link the two countries' payment systems.

"The MoU aims to link the payment systems between the two countries to facilitate faster, more efficient, transparent and affordable cross-border payments," the Central Bank of the UAE said in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)