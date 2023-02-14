According to statistics issued by the Central Department of Statistics, Indian and Egyptian expats control half of the labor market in Kuwait, while Kuwaitis are in third spot.

Top 10 nationalities in the labor market (Govt and Private) until September 30, 2022 showed that 1,977,019 (one million and 977 thousand and 19 workers) which include 476,335 of Indian nationality which is 24.1%, reports Al Rai. Followed by Egyptian nationality, with a total of 467,074 or 23.6 %

Kuwaitis came in third place, with a total of 438,803, or 22.2%

Indians and Egyptians workforce in the public and private sectors amounts to 47.7%

7 other nationalities share about 22% as follows:

• 4th Bangladesh: 158,911 workers.

• 5th Pakistan ranks: 68,755 workers.

• 6th The Philippines : 65,260 workers.

• 7th Syria: 63,680 workers.

• 8th Nepal: 56,489 workers.

• 9th Jordan: 26,856 workers.

• 10th Lebanon: 20,271 workers.

Other nationalities are 134,588 workers, or 6.8%.

Total number of working males, (Kuwaitis and Expats) is 1,543,584 male workers, compared to 1,543,584 female workers.

However, Kuwaiti females outperform Kuwaiti men by 253,850 females and 184,953 males.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).