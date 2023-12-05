The Cabinet affirmed the continued implementation of plans and programmes to enhance Bahrain’s position in organising international tourist exhibitions and conferences.

The Cabinet welcomed Exhibition World Bahrain winning the “World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023” award at the esteemed World Travel Awards.

The Cabinet commended the role of the Tourism Ministry and all relevant parties in the accomplishments and excellence achieved by the Exhibition World Bahrain.

The Cabinet then followed up on the procedures implemented as part of the National Health Regulatory Authority’s authorisation of the use of CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

In this regard, the Cabinet reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to pioneering healthcare solutions and enhancing its people’s health and well-being to provide the best healthcare possible.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the Interior Minister regarding procedures to follow up on Bahrain’s commitment to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) recommendations in preparation for the submission of the Fifth Enhanced Follow-Up Report to provide progress updates on Bahrain’s commitment to international standards and recommendations contained in the 2018 mutual evaluation report.

2. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a draft decision on regulating navigation permits for visiting ships in Bahraini waters for excursions, maintenance, refuelling or exhibition participation.

3. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on a proposal to amend the draft decision to reconstitute the National Committee for Childhood.

4. A memorandum submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister on the oversight and mechanisms of communal housing, which aims to control the process of using real estate for communal housing in a way that ensures safety and health for its users.

5. A memorandum submitted by the Electricity and Water Affairs Minister on the “Kafaa” programme, which aims to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions in buildings in the public and private sectors, which will be implemented on 20 government buildings.

The Cabinet reviewed the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister regarding the latest developments in Bahrain’s 2023 National Afforestation Plan, which is in line with Bahrain’s commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to reduce carbon emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

2. A memorandum submitted by the Electricity and Water Affairs Minister on the latest developments in renewable energy projects.

In addition, the Cabinet noted the following ministerial reports:

1. Bahrain’s participation in the ministerial session on agriculture and food security at COP28.

2. Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the International Maritime Organisation’s General Assembly meeting in the UK.

3. Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in Health Day and the first climate-health ministerial meeting at COP28.