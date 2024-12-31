Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

The Cabinet underscored the strategic importance of developing the Hawar Islands archipelago, emphasising their pivotal tourism role in advancing the kingdom’s comprehensive development, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Cabinet highlighted that the Hawar Islands archipelago development projects will be overseen by the Higher Authority for Hawar Islands Development, chaired by the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The recently inaugurated Hawar Resort by Mantis marks the first strategic project implemented under the master plan for the Hawar Islands archipelago. This plan aims to enhance the kingdom’s tourism appeal by capitalising on its unique position as the region’s only archipelagic nation, complemented by a rich marine environment and diverse islands.

The Cabinet affirmed the strategic importance of the Electricity and Water Control Centre, inaugurated by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in enhancing infrastructure efficiency and increasing the kingdom’s capacity to support future development.

The Cabinet praised the efforts of the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry and the Electricity and Water Authority.

The Cabinet emphasised that implementing projects in the electricity and water sector consolidates major development initiatives and bolsters the kingdom’s economy.

On the occasion of the upcoming 2025 New Year, the Cabinet highlighted the kingdom’s various key achievements throughout 2024, marking another milestone in a series of accomplishments, in line with the kingdom’s comprehensive development, over the past 25 years since the beginning of the King’s reign and supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Cabinet expressed its best wishes for Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity and conveyed hopes for global peace, security and stability.

The Cabinet praised the “Celebrate Bahrain” season, which featured a variety of sporting, cultural and artistic events. These events saw strong participation from citizens and residents, reflecting the deep connection to the kingdom’s heritage and cultural identity.

The Cabinet commended the third edition of the Muharraq Nights festival and acknowledged the organisational efforts of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, as well as the Manama Retro event and the contributions of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the Government Executive Committee, regarding the developments on the Government Priority Framework 4.0.

2. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology, regarding the digital transformation of government services, including the development of 100 services to improve efficiency and accessibility.

3. A memorandum submitted by the Works Minister regarding the development of the kingdom’s road network and the improvement of traffic flow.

4. A memorandum submitted by the Cabinet Affairs Minister regarding updates to the Cabinet Manual.

5. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on the government’s response to three proposals submitted by Parliament.