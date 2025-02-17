The Unique Travel Fair in Bahrain, organised by Visit Bahrain and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), saw the signing of 58 agreements worth around $70 million between 150 tourism, hospitality, and aviation companies from Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and other international markets.

The event attracted local and global tourism sector representatives, promoting tourism brands, forging new partnerships, and strengthening commercial ties.

It also showcased Bahrain's tourism assets, including its luxury hospitality sector, cultural heritage, and vibrant entertainment offerings.

A key highlight of the event was a two-day workshop where participating companies presented innovative tourism packages and Bahraini entities presented their tourism programs.

These sessions provided visitors with a comprehensive introduction to Bahrain's rich cultural landscape and diverse tourist attractions, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a prime destination for luxury tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), and Free Independent Travelers (FIT).

Ali Amralla, Visit Bahrain CEO, expressed his delight in the success of the event and the extensive participation it garnered, underscoring the confidence international companies have in Bahrain’s market and its promising growth potentials, and affirmed that the $70 million in agreements signed at the event reaffirm Bahrain’s status as a key tourism and investment hub in the region.

“These agreements will significantly contribute to strengthening the local economy by attracting new investments in the tourism and hospitality sector while further enhancing Bahrain’s appeal as a preferred travel destination,” Amralla said.

Visit Bahrain CEO emphasised that Unique Travel Fair serves as a dynamic platform for business networking, fostering new collaborations while reinforcing existing partnerships.

The event also enabled direct engagement between tourism service providers and travel agents, facilitating stronger international collaboration and driving further development within Bahrain’s tourism industry.

“The organisation of this event reflects Visit Bahrain’s commitment to advancing the tourism sector by bringing together leading global companies, further solidifying Bahrain’s presence on the international tourism map. Visit Bahrain is dedicated to curating innovative tourism events that align with Bahrain’s economic vision and enhance its position as a key player in the global travel industry.”

Furthermore, Amralla extended his gratitude to the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority for its support and collaboration in making the event a success, expressing optimism for continued partnership in future initiatives.

The Unique Travel Fair is an annual international B2B tourism workshop held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Almaty, connecting tourism providers with tour operators and travel agents from Russia and neighbouring markets.

The event offers an opportunity for businesses to engage directly with a carefully selected audience, showcasing their products and services to key stakeholders in the travel industry. -TradeArabia News Service

