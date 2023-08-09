Muscat- Ibri has become a bustling hub for tourists and commerce since the beginning of the 2023 Dhofar Khareef season. A prominent Wilayat in Al Dhahirah Governorate is witnessing a surge in activities primarily by visitors from GCC countries.

They are drawn to Ibri for its strategic location overlooking the Empty Quarter border that links the Sultanate of Oman and Saudi Arabia. The town’s significance is further underscored by its proximity to the Hafeet border port in Al Buraimi Governorate, which serves as a pivotal resting point for land travelers embarking on a summer sojourn to Dhofar Governorate.

The burgeoning commercial movement in Ibri is particularly pronounced during this period, with Gulf visitors making a beeline for its hospitality establishments. Many of these visitors utilise Ibri as a reprieve before continuing their journey to the Dhofar Governorate, 900 kilometers from Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Ali bin Khamis al Sudairi, Assistant Director of the Department of Heritage and Tourism in Al Dhahirah Governorate, highlights the growing hotel sector in the region. He elucidates that the Wilayat of Ibri’s hotels have experienced an impressive surge in occupancy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

