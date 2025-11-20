Mirbat -The Arabian Sea Resort was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in the Wilayat of Mirbat, marking a new addition to Dhofar’s growing tourism landscape.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohsin Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, who emphasised that the resort reflects ongoing national efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure across the Governorate.

Talal Humaid Al Khusaibi, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, described the resort as a “qualitative addition” to the region’s tourism offerings. He said the project aligns with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s strategy to support sustainable tourism investment, enhance coastal wilayats, and elevate the overall visitor experience. These steps, he noted, reinforce Dhofar’s standing as an attractive, year-round destination for domestic and international travellers.

Al Khusaibi added that the new development represents an effective model of partnership between government and private sector stakeholders. The resort, he said, is expected to boost tourism in Mirbat, create employment opportunities for local communities, and support SMEs operating in the tourism value chain. He stressed that the design of the resort preserves the local identity of Mirbat while reflecting the character of its coastal environment.

The Arabian Sea Resort offers 60 rooms overlooking either the shoreline or landscaped gardens, along with a selection of premium accommodation options, including sea-view suites, private pool villas and family rooms. The property also features a range of leisure and service facilities, including swimming pools for adults and children, a marine activities centre, a children’s adventure zone, meeting rooms, 24-hour room service and complimentary parking.

Designed with an architectural style inspired by Omani heritage, the resort aims to deliver a visitor experience that blends authenticity with modern comfort, highlighting the unique coastal charm of Mirbat.

