Muscat: The atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will continue to be affected by depression with rains of varying intensity (40-80 m), accompanied by active descending winds (15-35 knots) and hailstones leading to flowing wadis in Musandam and North al Batinah, Al Buraimi, South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah.

There are chances of scattered rain over parts of the Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates. Sea waves on the coast of Musandam Governorate and the Sea of ​​Oman rose to medium-rough waves (1-3) meters coinciding with the crossing of the low air.

Traffic movement has been opened on the Amerat-Bausher Mountain Road in both directions.

The wilayat of Saham is currently witnessing heavy rains, with clouds moving towards the coasts.

Due to the flowing Wadi Sur Bani Khuzaym, traffic has been cut off between the Wilayats of Shinas and Liwa.

Due to the exceptional weather conditions and to ensure the safety of the riders, the Omani authorities, the commissaries panel of the Union Cycliste Internationale, the representatives of the teams and riders (A.I.G.C.P, C.P.A), and the organization of the event (A.S.O.) have decided to modify stage 3, Bid Bid - Eastern Mountain, and to propose another shorter and safer stage: Naseem Garden - Al Bustan (76 kilometers).

The stage will start from Naseem Garden, passing through the Muscat Expressway, reaching the finish line of the race in Wadi Al Kabir in Muscat Governorate, at 10 am and finish in Al Bustan at noon.

Alerts

Alerts for thunderstorms issued for multiple locations including Khasab Port, Bukha, Dibba, Madha, Shinas, Mhada, Liwa, Sohar, Buraimi, Saham, Al Khaburah, Suwaiq, Muscat, Al Amerat, Bawsher, Bidbid, Rustaq, Samail, Qurayyat, Ibri, Al Hamra, Bahla, Izki, Nizwa, Ibra, Sur, Adam, Bidiya, Fahud, Ras al Hadd, Masirah, Haima, Duqm, Marmul, Shalim and Al Mazyunah.



