Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman may be affected by a trough of low pressure for three days, from Wednesday, February 28, 2024 till Friday, March 1, 2024, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said on Tuesday.

CAA said in a statement :"The latest forecasts and analyses from the National Early Warning Center for Multiple hazards indicate that the Sultanate of Oman will be influenced by a trough of low pressure starting from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, until Friday, March 1, 2024. It is expected that clouds will gradually flow and form over the northern governorates of Oman in general."

There is a chance of isolated rainfall, with occasional heavy rain expected in the northern Governorates of Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, and South Al Sharqiyah.

The weather conditions will be accompanied by active northwest winds ( 15 to 35 kt ) , affecting most governorates of Oman . This may lead to reduced horizontal visibility due to the rising dust and sand . Additionally , the sea wave is expected to rise from moderate to rough ( 2.0-3.5 meters ) on the western coasts of Musandam Governorate and the Sea of Oman , with a noticeable decrease in temperatures .

Details of daily weather condition :

Day 1- Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

-Advection and clouds formation with chance of isolated rainfall ( 5-15 mm ) over most northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman with southeasterly moderate to active winds ( 10-25 knots ) are expected over South Al Sharqiyah , Al Wusta , Dhofar , and Al Dahirah Governorates .

Day 2- Thursday, February - February 29-March 1, 2024:

-Advection and clouds formation associated with rainfall over the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman . The intensity of rainfall ( 10-40 mm ) will be concentrated in the northern Governorates of Al Batinah , South Al Batinah , Muscat , Al Dakhiliyah , North Al Sharqiyah , and South Al Sharqiyah .

-Chance of flow of wadis . Fresh northwest winds ( 10-35 knots ) .

Civil Aviation Authority advices all to take precaution during rainfall and flash flood flow and to check visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the issued weather bulletins & reports .

