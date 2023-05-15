Muscat: All most cities in the Sultanate are encountering high temperatures for the third consecutive day on Monday, with temperatures in the capital expected to touch the mid-40s by the afternoon.

With the mid-day break yet to come into effect, construction workers are seen on duty during the afternoon when the sun is at its peak.

Temperatures are likely to come down marginally to around 40℃ during the course of the week.

It may be noted that there have been apprehensions over the severity of summer heat during May and July with several countries in Asia facing fighting heat waves.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) urged people, especially outdoor workers, to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the afternoon, as there is a possibility of experiencing sunstrokes, heat exhaustion, and other symptoms associated with high temperatures.

Many jobs and field activities require workers to be exposed to sunlight and high temperatures,” the report said.

It urged that work hours for workers should include rest periods during the peak heat hours. The WHO warned people to avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day. “Take cool showers or baths. Alternatives include cold packs and wraps, towels, sponging, foot baths, etc. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes made of natural materials. If you go outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat or cap and sunglasses. Use light bed linen, sheets, and no cushions to avoid heat accumulation,” the WHO said.

The WHO has warned that people should keep their bodies cool and hydrated by taking cool showers or baths during a heatwave.

Other measures include the use of cold packs and wraps, towels, sponging, and foot baths to keep cool, and wearing light, loose-fitting clothes of natural materials.

It also suggests drinking water regularly but avoiding too much caffeine and sugar. Eat small meals and eat more often.

If you feel dizzy, weak, anxious, or have intense thirst and headache during a heatwave, it is best to move to a cool place as soon as possible and measure your body temperature. Drink some water or fruit juice to rehydrate, WHO said.

During a heatwave. ideally, the room temperature should be kept below 32 °C during the day and 24 °C during the night. This is especially important for infants or adults over the age of 60 or who have chronic health conditions.



