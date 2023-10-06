Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the Minister of Health, has given his approval for the imposition of 2,176 penalties on several companies with contracts with the Ministry of Health since the beginning of the fiscal year on April 1, reports Al-Rai daily.

Reliable sources indicated that these penalties, which are part of safeguarding public funds, were imposed on various companies involved in health service implementation or the supply of medical consumables.

The fines and penalties imposed by the Minister of Health on these companies, in accordance with the correct contractual procedures, amounted to approximately 5 million dinars.

The sources affirmed that these penalties were imposed to uphold the protection of public funds and to enforce penal conditions outlined in the contracts signed between the ministry and the concerned parties.

Notably, this number of fines is being applied for the first time, and these measures aim to address a multitude of observations from regulatory authorities that have persisted for years.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).