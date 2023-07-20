DOHA: The Hamad Port announced on Wednesday that it received the largest container vessel since the start of operations, with the arrival of the MV Berlin Express.

Owned and operated by the German shipping liner Hapag Lloyd the vessel is 400 metres long, and 61 metres wide with a draft (distance between the waterline and the deepest point of the ship) of 16 metres. The LNG dual-fuel propelled vessel flies the flag of Germany and can carry 23,664 TEUs (cargo capacity).

Although operations of Hamad Port commenced in December 2016, the official inauguration of the port took place on September 5, 2017, under the auspices of His Highness the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Managed by Mwani Qatar and under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport, Hamad Port, is one of the largest ports in the Middle East with an annual capacity of 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and is a long-term, physical manifestation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 – a port focusing on the social, economic, environmental and human development of the nation.

