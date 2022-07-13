The Ministry of Health called upon returning pilgrims from Holy Land to conduct a PCR test within 3 days from the date of arrival at examination centers affiliated with the Ministry of Health.

The Jaber bridge examination center is open from 5 pm to 10 pm, Jaber Al Ahmad Hospital is open from 8 am to 12 am or visit any of the private approved centers.

The follow up of the results of PCR test will be displayed on the Immune app. If any symptoms of infection of COVID to seek medical attention within 10 days of returning back to the country.

