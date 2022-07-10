The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented comprehensive insurance program for foreign pilgrims during the Hajj of 2022.



The program covers personal accidents that result in death or permanent total disability as a result of an accident, as well as repatriation of bodies of the deceased pilgrims to their countries if their relatives desire so. The program also covers compensation for cases of cancellation or delay of flights departing from the Kingdom, in addition to covering cases of COVID-19 infection in terms of the institutional quarantine and treatment expenses.



The program aims at enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort and that is in accordance with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 to improve the experience of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.



According to the ministry, the program comes under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) with the aim of enriching the experience of the pilgrims during their presence in the Kingdom, by raising any financial burdens that may incur as a result of their exposure to any risk that may occur to them, within the benefits and limits of insurance policy coverage.



The program allows finding various solutions and options that ensure making available of quick treatment so that the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims can perform their rituals comfortably and easily and return to their countries in good health and safety. The insurance program is being provided by all local insurance companies, led by Tawuniya Insurance Company.



The pilgrims can benefit from the program’s services in the event of infection with COVID-19 through receiving quarantine facility or treatment in the nearest hospital or health center in case he needs any treatment.



The pilgrims need to furnish their passport number. They can seek the support by calling over the number 800440008 or submit application through the website: www.enaya-ksa.com.

