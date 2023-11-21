The emergency teams in the Ministry of Public Works and other concerned entities efficiently dealt with the consequences of the moderate to heavy rains that the country experienced on Sunday, reports Al-Qabas daily. According to the daily, the amount of rain has increased in Jahra, Sulaibkhat, Doha, Quraiwan, Saad Al-Abdullah, Jaber Al-Ahmad, South Surra, Ahmadi, Hadiya, Raqqa, Kaifan and Jabriya. A large number of security and traffic officers were dispatched along the main roads and streets to control security, deal with any emergency, and regulate traffic flow.



On the other hand, the Meteorological Department confirmed that rains will continue until Monday with varying intensity – light, moderate, and heavy, in addition to thunderstorms. It indicated that there are chances of hailstorms, accompanied by strong winds exceeding 60 kilometers per hour, increased dust leading to reduced horizontal visibility, and waves rising to more than seven feet.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).