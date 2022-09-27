His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met Industry and Commerce Minister and Gulf Air board chairman, Zayed Alzayani and Gulf Air acting chief executive Captain Waleed Al Alawi, at Gudaibiya Palace.

The meeting took place to mark Gulf Air’s achievement, winning the World’s Most Improved Airline in 2022 by Skytrax World Aviation Awards.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the logistics sector in supporting the national economy and enhancing the competitiveness of the kingdom’s economic sectors to achieve comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

He commended the progress and development achieved by the national carrier, highlighting the airline’s increased competitiveness in transport and air navigation services.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister directed to continue enhancing Gulf Air’s performance and quality of services, in line with its contributions to elevating the global image of Bahrain at all levels.

He extended his congratulations to Gulf Air board chairman and the airline’s employees, on their achievement, wishing them continued success.

The Industry and Commerce Minister and the acting CEO expressed their gratitude to HRH Prince Salman for his ongoing support in developing the kingdom’s logistics sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.

