Muscat – The National Employment Programme unveiled national career guidance platform Khuta that aims to bridge the gap between jobseekers and the labour market on Wednesday.

The platform, the first of its kind in Oman, was launched under the patronage of Dr Khamis Saif al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

Aligned with the principles of Oman Vision 2040 in the education, research, innovation and employment sectors, the platform is set to revolutionise career guidance services in the country.

At the launch, Azhar bin Ahmed al Kindi, Technical Director of National Employment Programme, highlighted the platform’s tailored approach, catering to students, jobseekers, employees, business owners, entrepreneurs, teachers, academicians and students’ guardians.

The main objective of Khuta is to enhance the efficiency of career guidance services and ensure educational outputs align with the actual needs of the labour market.

“Supported by scientific research, career counselling programmes have proven to play a crucial role in assisting individuals in making informed academic and professional decisions while fostering graduate readiness for the job market,” said Kindi.

Khuta encompasses a wide range of programmes that will contribute to development of a highly skilled workforce, thereby driving economic growth and fostering professional success and satisfaction. By promoting integration between the educational system and labour market needs, it will serve as a vital tool in cultivating a harmonious relationship between the two sectors.

Khuta offers an intuitive user experience, featuring innovative tools and resources that aid individuals in making well-informed career choices, exploring various career paths and developing future-oriented skills aligned with the evolving demands of the labour market.

It provides specialised guidance services and comprehensive data on study programmes in higher education, employment opportunities and the nature of professions, facilitating a seamless transition for students entering the job market.

Furthermore, the platform offers specialised training courses in basic and future skills, in line with the Omani national framework for future jobs.

It provides detailed information on study programmes and specialties offered by higher education institutions, creating valuable connections between schools, higher education institutions and the economic sectors of the sultanate.

“By aligning study programmes with the labour market needs, Khuta enables individuals to identify professions that best suit their abilities and inclinations, empowering them to enter the job market fully prepared,” informed Kindi.

Additionally, Khuta facilitates direct communication between users and career guidance specialists, offering personalised support and guidance related to career and academic path planning. Users can seek assistance with career plans, academic or professional development, and receive expert advice from counsellors.

The platform also has a vast repository of resources, including books, manuals, articles, official documents, videos and films.

