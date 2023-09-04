PHOTO
Sixty students from local and overseas universities have completed an intensive training programme at Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC).
The two-month programme included practical training in the company’s various sections and departments, including plant operations and facilities.
GPIC president Yasser Abdulrahim Alabbasi said the company implements a comprehensive training programme for university students every year to take advantage of the summer holidays and allow them to experience a live industrial work environment.