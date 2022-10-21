Global thought leaders from powerhouses like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will share insights during forums at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) next month.Being held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad, and under the supervision of Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King’s personal representative and the chairman of the BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee, BIAS 2022 is celebrating a decade of distinction with a range of leading features.

The forums are a key addition to the show’s three-day calendar of events during November 9-11 that includes a one-of a-kind exhibition showcasing the latest aircraft, technologies, and innovation from across the global aerospace industry.Announcing details yesterday, the organisers of the show said the programme comprises four thematic forums covering Airports and Airlines, Cargo and Logistics, Women in Aviation, and Space.

They will take place on days two and three of the event in dedicated theatres in the show’s Exhibition Hall at Sakhir Air Base, providing future-focused content and facilitating the exchange of insights and knowledge on the latest trends shaping global aerospace and aviation today.The forums are designed to specifically serve as a thought-exchange platform, where senior aerospace executives from the Gulf region and international companies collaborate to bring issues of mutual interest to the fore.The Airports and Airlines forum will explore challenges being faced and the industry’s sustainability, while Cargo and Logistics will highlight the industry’s growth potential and look at opportunities for advancement and the building of resilience across the global supply chain.

Addressing opportunities for diversity in the sector, Women in Aviation will also showcase the growth of senior female executives in the industry.Lastly, the forum themed Space will examine global developments, explore investment opportunities and funding, while seeking to inspire next generations to join this high-growth area of the industry.

Each theme will have a dedicated forum featuring high-level speakers delivering keynote addresses and taking part in panel discussions.Senior representatives from well-known aviation organisations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, IATA, Gulf Air, Bahrain Airport Company, Air Arabia, UAE Space Agency, Orbital Space, Airports Council International, KPMG, International Space University, Magdrive, and DHL Global Forwarding have been confirmed as participants.“We’re delighted to announce the forum programme for BIAS 2022, which constitutes a very important part of the air show,” said Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi.“It is one of the major draws of the event and serves as an important platform for facilitating industry co-operation around topics that are paramount to its sustainable growth and advancement.”He added that a key objective of the forums was to give attendees an ‘unparalleled opportunity to hear from and engage directly with market leaders on the topics that matter most.

The minister added that important themes and trends from across the industry will be explored with an impressive group of participants and expert speakers in attendance.The forums are open to all trade participants and visitors with details available on the show website: www.bahraininternationalairshow.com.Organisers also said the 4th Manama Air Power Symposium (MAPS 2022) will be held at the Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa Resort on November 8, prior to the air show.The symposium is for invited air chiefs and military personnel only.\

