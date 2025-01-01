Stagwell, a global marketing and communications group, has entered into an agreement to acquire Create. Group, to boost its presence in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The company will join Stagwell’s Code and Theory Network, which is developed to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviour, emerging technologies and AI.

Create. Group offers digital strategies that empower clients, such as the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT), Dubai Department of Economy (DET) and Tourism, Sony Pictures, Volkswagen Middle East, COP29, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and NEOM.

The group is headquartered in the UAE with additional offices in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Dan Gardner, Founder and Executive Chairman of Stagwell’s Code and Theory Network, commented: “The projects in the Middle East are some of the biggest projects in the world. And Create. Group excels at delivering them having just won its third digital agency of the year award. They will now be able to expand their capabilities within Code and Theory Network to deliver best-in-class results locally and beyond."

Tom Otton, Founder and CEO of Create. Group, said: "Joining the Code and Theory and wider Stagwell network allows us to access world-class talent, cutting-edge technology, and a truly global footprint.”

“This step fuels our growth, empowers our teams, and ensures we’re ideally positioned to help deliver for the region’s most ambitious brands," Otton added.

