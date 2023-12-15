UAE - Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work and a business of Marsh McLennan, has reached an agreement to acquire The Talent Enterprise (TTE), a leading UAE psychometric and talent assessment technology firm.

Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will expand Mercer’s workforce and HR transformation capabilities, at a time when businesses are growing their workforces and need skilled talent.

The Talent Enterprise provides progressive and powerful talent assessment tools and capability development solutions that enable organisations to make critical people decisions. With a team of more than 55 organisational psychologists, human capital, data science and technology experts, their services range from career guidance and recruitment to talent management and succession planning and workplace well-being.

Shaping recruitment

Through the acquisition of The Talent Enterprise, Mercer will expand its ability to help clients shape their recruitment, high potential identification and coaching, along with leadership development and succession processes through the use of proprietary assessment tools and platforms.

“The Talent Enterprise’s suite of services and insights are critically important to organisations today, many of which are pursuing workforce transformations and need people development, upskilling and reskilling tools to remain relevant and competitive,” said Tarek Lotfy, President, Mercer India, Middle East, and Africa.

David Jones, CEO for The Talent Enterprise, added: “Along with my Co-Founders, Radhika Punshi and Gauri Gupta, I am thrilled by this significant milestone in our journey to offering enhanced technology-led talent solutions to our rapidly growing client base. Through Mercer, we will be perfectly positioned to meet growing market demands, and empowered to offer the solutions that will attract, retain, and develop the best talent for our clients.”

Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as the strategic advisor, Clyde & Co acted as legal advisor and PwC Middle East acted as financial advisor to The Talent Enterprise in the transaction.

