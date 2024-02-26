Multiply Group, a UAE-based holding company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has fully acquired BackLite Media, an outdoor advertising company in Dubai that reported a revenue of 232 million UAE dirhams ($63.1 million) in 2023.

The deal encompasses all operating entities of BackLite Media, which includes a portfolio comprising 86% digital and 14% static advertising solutions.

Multiply said the move was in line with its strategy to expand its footprint in the out-of-home advertising space and consolidate it media vertical, according to a statement.

Other media companies in Multiply Group’s existing portfolio include Media 247 and Viola Communications.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “This expansion underpins our commitment to driving shareholder value by creating long-term growth and further strengthening Multiply Media’s valuation as we continue readying the vertical for its eventual listing.”

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com